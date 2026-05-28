Helping children navigate mental health

A Novant Health pediatrician shares warning signs to watch for and reminds parents they don’t have to navigate concerns alone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time to focus on emotional wellbeing, including what kids are experiencing every day. Dr. James Dunville, a pediatrician with Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care joins QC Life to talk about children’s mental health.

Many families are bringing up concerns related to stress, anxiety, and mood changes, and parents may notice things that look like typical behavior at first but can be signs a child is struggling. Common red flags include changes in mood, sleep, or appetite, pulling away from friends, family, or activities they usually enjoy, and even physical symptoms like headaches or stomachaches.

Dr. Dunville encourages parents to start conversations early and keep them simple, ask open-ended questions, listen without rushing to fix things, and help normalize emotions so kids feel safe being honest. Pediatricians can also play an important role as a first line of support by identifying concerns early, offering guidance, and connecting families with mental health resources when needed.

To learn more visit novanthealth.org and follow @novanthealth.

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