Meet Atlas: The facility dog helping kids heal at Levine Children’s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Christina Hall, a physical therapist and coordinator of the Happy2Heal Pet Therapy Program, joins QC Life with Atlas Hall, an Atrium Health Levine Children’s facility dog. Facility dogs like Atlas aren’t pets or visiting therapy dogs, they’re highly trained members of the hospital care team who work alongside clinicians every day to support patient care.

Atlas motivates kids as they work to stand, walk, and rebuild strength after illness, injury, or surgery often helping them do more than they thought possible. Beyond physical progress, facility dogs bring an instant emotional lift by easing fear and anxiety and helping kids feel like kids again. That impact is what Happy2Heal is all about: caring for the whole child, physically and emotionally.

Meet Atlas at Facility Dog Night with Atrium Health and the Charlotte Knights at Truist Field on Thursday, May 28th. To learn more visit atriumhealth.org and follow @levinechildrens.

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