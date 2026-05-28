Meet new friends intentionally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Three of Cups is a friendship matchmaking platform designed to help people build real, meaningful connections without relying on an algorithm. Instead of swiping or random matching, Three of Cups uses an intentional, therapist-led process.

Beyond matchmaking, Three of Cups also offers social events, groups, friendship coaching, and intuitive readings. Their third matchmaking event of the year is set for June 7 at 4:44 p.m. at Sip City CLT, where attendees can meet their matches, mix and mingle, use conversation cards to skip the awkward small talk, make friendship bracelets, and even opt for a tarot reading.

To learn more visit threeofcupsllc.com and follow @threeofcupsllc.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.