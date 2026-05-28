Reclaimed luxury: DIY décor with leather scraps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Katie Knoblach joins QC Life to show how reclaimed luxury can turn leftover leather into modern home décor. Leather already feels rich and elevated, and many people have it sitting around at home - old chairs, jackets, handbags, or ottomans that may not be usable anymore, even though the leather is still beautiful. Katie says the idea clicked after she was gifted a pile of leather samples, and she realized you don’t need complicated designs to create something high-end.

Katie transforms leather into three projects anyone can try: custom leather coasters, a tray makeover, and DIY leather artwork. For the coasters, she cuts the leather into 4-inch squares and adds a simple gold-foil detail, then finishes them with a cork backing. For the tray, she pieces together leather squares in similar tones for a clean, modern insert. For the artwork, she arranges basic shapes like circles and squares to create an easy, graphic statement piece.

To learn more about upcoming leather making classes, visit www.charlottecreativespace.com and follow @katieknoblach and @charlotte.creative.space.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.