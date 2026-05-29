Aspire Dental brings a wellness-first approach to dentistry

Aspire Dental combines spa comfort with modern, less-invasive technology to help patients feel better at the dentist.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Aspire Dental Wellness in SouthPark, Charlotte, led by Dr. Sladjana Bjelac, is a 5-star rated, multicultural dental practice known for creating a comfortable and patient-centered experience. Dr. Bjelac’s unique background - completing dental school in Europe and again in the U.S. - shaped her clear, thoughtful, and transparent approach to care.

At Aspire, the team focuses on helping patients feel informed and confident by explaining each step, reviewing treatment options clearly, and creating a plan that fits the patient’s needs. The office also offers advanced technology, including Fotona and Solea dental lasers, which can support a more comfortable experience in certain treatments. With a holistic, full-body approach to dentistry, Aspire Dental Wellness looks beyond just teeth to support long-term oral health, comfort, and overall wellness.

Aspire Dental is located in SouthPark, Charlotte at 2701 Coltsgate Rd., Unit 104.

To learn more call 980-999-4439 or visit aspiredw.com and follow @aspiredentalwellness.

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