Hoan Rahlan uses art to celebrate Montagnard culture

The community is invited to Roots and Colors: Discovering Montagnard Culture Through Art free workshop series this summer at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hoan Rahlan, a Montagnard artist, painter, educator, and the owner of Hoan The Artist LLC joins QC Life to share her story. Her artwork focuses on portrait painting, cultural identity, healing, and storytelling, especially inspired by her Jarai and Montagnard heritage.

Alongside creating artwork, she also works closely with the community through live painting events, workshops, murals, and cultural programs. She’s passionate about using art as a way to preserve culture, bring people together, and create space for conversations that are often overlooked.

This summer, she will be hosting a free community art workshop series called Roots and Colors: Discovering Montagnard Culture Through Art on July 18, July 25, August 1, and August 8 from 10 AM–1 PM at the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library on West Boulevard. The workshop is open to all ages and is sponsored by the Arts & Science Council Culture Blocks program.

To learn more visit Hoantheartist.com and follow @hoantheartist.

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