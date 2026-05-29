PuckerButt Pepper Company brings the heat to Fort Mill, SC

PuckerButt Pepper Company serves up world-famous sauces and is home to the Guinness World Record “world’s hottest” chili pepper, the Carolina Reaper®.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - PuckerButt Pepper Company is home to “Smokin’” Ed Currie and he is best known for the Carolina Reaper® - the Guinness World Record holder for the world’s hottest chili, clocking in at over 1.64 million Scoville. It’s bright red with a signature “stinger,” brutally hot with surprisingly sweet, fruity notes. You can experience it through their Reaper sauces, or even grow your own from Ed-harvested seeds if you’re brave enough.

Beyond the heat, PuckerButt has built a legacy in salsa and hot sauce, including creating signature sauces for celebrities and national brands, while also giving back through community support and encouraging young entrepreneurs.

You can visit their storefront in Fort Mill, SC Kingsley Town Center or shop online at puckerbuttpeppercompany.com.

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