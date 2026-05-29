What to do if you find a lost pet

The Steps for Shelter Pets fundraising walk is Saturday, May 30th and helps provide supplies and specialized medical care for shelter animals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you find a lost pet, first check for a collar, ID tags, or a microchip. Most veterinarians can scan for a chip. Next, spread the word close to where you found them (local Facebook lost-and-found groups work well) and notify your local shelter, since that’s where owners often look first.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control Steps for Shelter Pets Fundraising Walk is Saturday, May 30, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at Pearl Street Park. Participants are encouraged to raise $5 per lap to represent each animal that entered the shelter’s care in 2025. In 2025 alone, more than 10,800 animals have entered the shelter. The funds raised benefit enrichment, supplies, and specialized medical care. The event includes vendors, food trucks, a DJ, and a chance to meet adoptable pets.

To learn more visit animalcareclt.org and follow @animals_clt on Instagram.

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