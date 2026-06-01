Charlotte Squawks returns with Queen City satire and song

“Charlotte Squawks 21: Hold My Beer!” takes the stage at Blumenthal Arts June 4–28, roasting and celebrating everything Charlotte with a hilarious performance.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get ready to laugh at everything that makes Charlotte, Charlotte - from the sports teams to the local headlines. Charlotte Squawks delivers 20 years of Queen City songs and satire, told through hilarious musical parodies and sharp jokes.

Think Charlotte meets “Saturday Night Live” meets Broadway, backed by a great band and performed with Broadway-level talent. As the Southeast’s longest-running annual original musical comedy, Charlotte Squawks has spent two decades leaving audiences laughing nonstop.

“Charlotte Squawks 21: Hold my Beer!” will be June 4-28th at Booth Playhouse at Blumenthal Arts Center. Learn more at blumenthalarts.org, and follow @blumenthalarts and @cltsquawks.

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