Plant a pollinator garden and help bees, butterflies, and moths thrive

Learn about pollinators and native plants at The Tuckaseegee Arboretum & Gardens Grand Opening event on June 20th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pollinator-friendly plants are a simple way to celebrate and support pollinators at home. When bees, butterflies, and moths visit flowers, they move pollen from plant to plant helping plants reproduce and keeping our local ecosystems thriving. You don’t need a huge garden to make a difference; even a few pollinator plants in your yard can provide valuable food and habitat.

A great place to start is by creating a pollinator garden with a variety of blooms throughout the seasons that attract pollinators including the Eastern Tiger Swallowtail, North Carolina’s state butterfly.

The Tuckaseegee Arboretum & Gardens (TAG) will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, June 20th. This is an exciting new public green space where residents can learn about trees, pollinators, native plants, and urban ecology. To learn more visit charlottenc.gov.

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