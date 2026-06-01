Step aboard the Titanic

Now through September 7th "Titanic The Exhibition" lets Charlotte visitors walk through immersive recreations and experience the story of the ship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Take an immersive tour of the Titanic right here in Charlotte this summer. QC Life Host Jorge Andres met with Mark Lach, creative producer of “Titanic The Exhibition” to get a closer look at what guests can expect.

This experience tells the full story of the Titanic from its design and construction to its historic voyage through the eyes of both first-class and third-class passengers. As you board the ship, you’ll follow one passenger’s journey and learn their fate by the end of the tour.

Along the way, you’ll see real artifacts and personal items recovered from the Titanic, plus walk through incredible recreations, including an exact replica of the iconic Grand Staircase. The exhibition also highlights the crew, especially the men who worked below deck honoring their role in the Titanic’s story.

“Titanic The Exhibition” is at the Park Expo & Conference Center through September 7th, with tickets starting at $26.50. Guests can also add a virtual reality and audio tour. Get your tickets at thetitanicexhibition.com/charlotte.

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