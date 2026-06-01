Summer concert series at Anne Springs Close Greenway

Enjoy summer sounds on the greenway at the Rooted Rhythm Concert Series May 21st-July 9th.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The community is invited to get outside and enjoy the summer tradition of live music at Anne Springs Close Greenway. For more than a decade, the series has brought neighbors together through music with a fresh genre and theme each week. The bands this summer mix fan favorites with new discoveries, so no two concerts feel the same.

All Greenway members get access to every concert this year, while supporting the preservation of the Greenway’s 2,100 acres of forests, trails, and wildlife habitat for generations to come.

To learn more visit www.ascgreenway.org and follow @ascgreenway.

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