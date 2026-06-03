9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: June 5-7, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Taste of Charlotte brings all the flavor and Banana Ball heats up at Truist Field.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of June 5-7, 2026.

Taste of Charlotte Festival (Tryon St., Uptown Charlotte), Friday through Sunday: Take a bite out of some of the best dishes in the Queen City. Dozens of the hottest local restaurants and startups are showcasing their most iconic dishes to win the “Best of Taste Awards.” You’ll have three stages for live entertainment all day long, plus a local vendor marketplace and a kids activity area. Admission is free with tokens available for purchase. Most food items range from 3-4 tokens. Open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Banana Ball (Truist Field), Friday to Sunday 7 p.m.: After selling out Bank of America Stadium twice for Charlotte’s first Banana Ball, the games return in an intimate setting more akin to the Savannah Banana’s roots. This summer, the Texas Tailgaters are taking on the Firefighters at Truist Field for a more intimate Banana Ball experience. Catch all the wild and viral antics on the field at the Banana Ball. Tickets are currently sold out for all three games.

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Charlotte Symphony: “Black Panther” in Concert (Belk Theater), Friday & Saturday: Transport to the world of Wakanda when Marvel’s “Black Panther” comes to life on the big screen. Watch the entire movie while the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays Ludwig Goransson’s Oscar and Grammy-winning score live. Tickets start at $33.91.

Charlotte Squawks (Booth Playhouse), opening weekend: If you love Charlotte, you’ll love the 21st anniversary of Charlotte Squawks. From pop culture to politics, sports and everything in between, Charlotte Squawks will get you laughing with musical parodies and laugh out loud skits with some of the biggest stories only Charlotte can tell from the last year. Tickets start at $39.76.

Belmont Pride (Primal Brewery), Saturday at 12 p.m.: Belmont Pride is returning for its second year with the theme “Louder & Prouder.” The festival is now offering three ways of celebrating this year with a Pride market, a downtown bar crawl and a weekend shopping passport. Enjoy live music from Courtney Lynn & Quinn, Camp Calico and Spite & Malice with Shane Elks as emcee. You’ll find over two dozen vendors at the market as well as a kids zone. Then, join your friends, along with new ones, for the downtown bar crawl where you can explore Belmont’s local watering holes. Admission is free.

Lemon Drop Festival (Pearl Street Park), Saturday 2 to 8 p.m.: Get ready to drop it like its hot for a festival that’s a little sour and sweet. The Lemon Drop Festival is squeezing its way to Pearl Street Park this Saturday where you’ll find over 20 lemon drop martini flavors to choose from. As you sip on your drinks, enjoy live music, food trucks or do a little retail therapy at the vendor market. 21 and over only. Tickets start at $47.75 and includes 10 lemon drops.

Shop Local Queen City Market (Ford Green, Camp North End), Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.:You already know Camp North End as a great spot to shop, eat and explore, now there’s another reason to wander the weekend hotspot. From June through October, Camp North End is hosting a market filled with local small businesses on the first Sunday of each month. You’ll find everything you need from home décor to unique jewelry all along Ford Green. Stick around and take a bite at one of Camp North End’s restaurants after. Admission is free.

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Nick Jonas (Fillmore), Sunday 7 p.m.: The youngest Jonas Brother is performing an “intimate” performance this weekend at The Fillmore. “A Night with Nick” only has six stops with the Queen City being one of the lucky few. The tour is in support of his first solo project in almost five years, “Sunday Best.” Opening for Nick will be younger brother Franklin Jonas along with Magnus Ferrell. Tickets are $118.95.

Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops (Symphony Park), Sunday 8:15 p.m.: It’s the opening night of the summer tradition! Enjoy a live performance by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra under the stars for the first of four Sunday shows. To kick off the series is “American Classics.” WBTV’s First Alert Weather is the official weather partner of Summer Pops. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for youth 13-18, free for children 12 and under.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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