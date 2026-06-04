Plan your summer getaway to Gatlinburg

Surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains, Gatlinburg, TN, is a quick escape from Charlotte with outdoor fun and Fourth of July festivities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gatlinburg is the place to be this summer. Surrounded on three sides by the Great Smoky Mountains, it’s packed with nature-based activities - whether you’re hiking, exploring, or simply sitting by the river to unplug, slow down, and escape city life in the mountains. It’s an easy, quick getaway from Charlotte, making it perfect for a weekend trip or short vacation.

Gatlinburg is going big for the holiday with the Fourth of July Midnight Parade, in partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project as a meaningful way to honor veterans. Later that evening, the celebration continues with a fireworks show and drone show, giving visitors plenty to see and do throughout the day.

For more local insight, Gatlinburg Tourism also just launched a new podcast, “The Podcast is Calling,” highlighting the town’s history, hidden gems, and can’t-miss spots. To plan your trip, visit gatlinburg.com.

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