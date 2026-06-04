Q Fitness & Wellness: A welcoming space for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Q Fitness & Wellness founded by Crem Morris-Frazier is Charlotte’s only LGBTQ+ focused gym and wellness center. The space serves members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies, with a mission to create a fitness and wellness environment where everyone feels affirmed, welcomed, and prioritized.

Q Fitness & Wellness offers small group classes, personal training (in-person and virtual), nutrition coaching, and wellness consultations, with an emphasis on inclusive, customized, and culturally responsive support. The gym welcomes people of all fitness levels, body types, and abilities, focusing on community, belonging, and overall well-being in addition to physical fitness.

During Pride Month, the team is highlighting the importance of having safe and affirming spaces for LGBTQ+ individuals year-round. Q Fitness & Wellness is presenting the upcoming 5K event on Saturday, June 13th to kickoff Pride season. To learn more visit qfitnessandwellness.net and follow @qfitnessandwellness.

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