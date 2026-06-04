Summer style made easy with Disco Honey

This summer dress in style with colorful, confidence-boosting outfits that you can wear multiple ways.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Shani Ferguson, co-owner of Disco Honey, and Sandy Stirrup, a model and stylist, joined QC Life to share simple summer styling tips that are fun, wearable, and affordable. Disco Honey is known for unique pieces that don’t break the bank and for embracing dopamine dressing, a trend all about bold colors, playful patterns, and choosing outfits that make you feel good and reflect your personal style.

They highlighted colorful summer staples, smart ways to pack for vacation, and how to get more out of your closet by wearing pieces multiple ways. With easy layers and quick swaps like changing shoes or accessories you can take an outfit from casual to dressy in minutes.

To learn more, visit discohoney.com and follow @itsdiscohoney.

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