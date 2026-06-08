Celebrating the HBCU All-Stars

Celebrate the HBCU Softball All-Stars with a Game in Kannapolis and a weekend of festivities including a free clinic with the Knothole Foundation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The HBCU Softball All-Star Game is coming to the Charlotte, shining a spotlight on elite talent and creating opportunities for the next generation of athletes. The event is run by Minority Prospects, an Atlanta-based organization led by President Reggie Hollins, with support from community partners including Morris Madden, Knothole Foundation co-founder and former MLB player.

Festivities begin Friday June 5th at Stick Williams Dream Fields. On Saturday June 6, events shift to Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis with a full day of action - starting with a Free Youth Baseball and Softball Clinic at 3:30 p.m. The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6–18, but registration is required.

The day wraps up with the main event: the HBCU All-Star Game at 6:00 p.m., bringing top HBCU athletes together for a showcase under the lights.

To learn more visit minorityprospects.com and knotholecarolinas.org.

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