QC Life host Jorge Andres is at Truist Field to showcase the Firefighters vs. the Texas Tailgaters, where it’s all about having fun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jorge Andres is at Truist Field to showcase the Firefighters vs. the Texas Tailgaters, two high-energy Banana Ball teams bringing big entertainment to Charlotte June 4–6 for three nights at the home of the Charlotte Knights.

Banana Ball in the Queen City QC Life host Jorge Andres is at Truist Field to showcase the Firefighters vs. the Texas Tailgaters, where it’s all about having fun.

Banana Ball puts the focus on the fans - it’s all about creating smiles and delivering nonstop fun from first pitch to final out. It’s fast, inclusive, and designed to make baseball unforgettable for everyone in the stands.

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