Celebrating freedom through art, culture and community

The Juneteenth Arts Festival presented by University City Partners returns for its third year, celebrating freedom through art, music, and culture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Juneteenth Arts Festival returns to University City for its third year, bringing the community together to honor the national holiday commemorating June 19, 1865 - the day the last enslaved Africans in America were notified of their freedom in Galveston, Texas. The festival has grown into one of Charlotte’s largest Juneteenth gatherings, celebrating freedom through art, music, movement, and culture while spotlighting local talent and minority-owned businesses. University City is also home to the W.T. Alexander Enslaved Burial Ground, one of Charlotte’s most significant yet least-known historic sites.

The festival takes place Friday, June 19, from 4–8 p.m. at the Boardwalk at University Place, featuring live performances, interactive experiences, and a vibrant marketplace. To learn more visit juneteenthartfest.org and follow @juneteenthartfest and @univcityclt.

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