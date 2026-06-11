9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: June 12-14, 2026

Rakim Mayers, better known by his stage name ASAP Rocky, performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London, Friday, July 3, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A$AP Rocky, DaBaby, and Heroes Con are taking over the city this weekend.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of June 12-14, 2026.

Heroes Convention (Charlotte Convention Center), Friday to Sunday: Calling all masked crusaders and comic book enthusiasts, one of the largest comic conventions returns for its annual gathering of artists, fans and creators. Show off your best cosplay at the daily masquerade and check out Artist Alley for incredible illustrators you can meet. Check out one of the many panels or workshops like Star Wars Draws with cartoonist Jamie Soley and How to Make Comics with Mike Baron. Three-day badges start at $75 or single-day passes are available for $35.

Science on the Rocks (Discovery Place Science), Friday 6 p.m.: When the sun sets, Discovery Place Science transforms into an adults-only playground. Explore the grounds of the museum in a kid-free atmosphere while enjoying cocktails, a live band and hands-on lab activities. You can even upgrade your ticket to add on a planetarium show in IMAX or a glass etching workshop. 21 and over only. Admission starts at $24.95.

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A$AP Rocky (Spectrum Center), Friday 7:30 p.m.: A$AP Rocky is on his first headlining tour in seven years. The “Don’t Be Dumb” tour is hitting the Spectrum Arena for a spectacle of a show with flying helicopters, dozens of dancers and lasers. The tour is in support of his latest album “Don’t Be Dumb.” Tickets start at $43.80.

Be More Grateful Festival (Route 29 Pavilion), Saturday 1 p.m.: Charlotte’s own DaBaby is opening up his own music festival and he’s bringing a stacked lineup of friends to the Queen City. Along with DaBaby, catch 50 Cent, Yung Miami, Boosie, Webbie, Trick Daddy, Trina, Moneybagg Yo, Waka Flocka, BigXThaPlug and so much more. Get ready for some of hip hop’s biggest hits live on stage. General admission pass is $199.06.

R&B Wine Festival Charlotte (Romare Bearden Park), Saturday 2 to 10 p.m.: What goes down better with smooth R&B than some fine wine? Head to Uptown this Saturday for unlimited wine samplings while jamming to live DJs and bands. There will be BBQ samples from 2 to 4 p.m., as well as a vendor market, photo opportunities and cocktails available for purchase. Tickets start at $37.91.

Optimist Hall Kickoff to Summer, Saturday 4 to 8 p.m.: Get ready for more sun and fun at the popular food hall. Bring the family for face painting, balloon twisters, caricature artists and a bubble station. There will be plenty of live music and a DJ to complete those summer vibes. If you’re hungry, just step inside where you’ll find over two dozen diverse restaurants and shops to fill up any appetite. Admission is free.

Havana Night (Camp North End), Saturday 5 p.m.: Your summer nights just got hotter. Dance the night away with live performances by Orquesta Mayor, Luis Hernandez y Calle Cuba, and the Rumbao Latin Dance Company. Enjoy authentic Cuban cuisine and beverages and enjoy a little slice of Cuba right here in Charlotte. Admission is free.

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Charlotte Symphony Summer Pops (Symphony Park), Sunday 8:15 p.m.: Summertime means live music under the stars. Enjoy a riveting performance by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra for the next Summer Pops. This weekend it’s all about the Best of Broadway. From Rodgers and Hammerstein to “Wicked,” and even “The Greatest Showman,” it’s a Broadway-lover’s dream when the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra plays it all live. WBTV’s First Alert Weather is the official weather partner of Summer Pops. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for youth 13-18, free for children 12 and under.

Midwood Market & Crawl (Plaza Midwood), Sunday noon to 4 p.m.: Celebrate Plaza Midwood with a vendor market that complements the brick-and-mortar shops you already love. Stroll down Central Ave to discover local makers and grab a bite at spots like The Painted Rooster and DTR. Meet your neighbors and support both established favorites and emerging entrepreneurs. Admission is free.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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