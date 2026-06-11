Birthday party with a purpose

Benny's Bodega is hosting a celebration on June 14 at Lower Left Brewing, with a portion of sales benefiting the Novant Hemby NICU.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Benny’s Bodega co-owners J and Alexis De Los Santos are celebrating a milestone in a big way by giving back. On Sunday, June 14, they’re hosting a give back party at Lower Left Brewing in honor of baby Benny’s first birthday. The food truck was recently rebranded for their son, and they’ll be serving up crowd-favorite Dominican dishes while supporting families who are still in the fight.

Benny was born at just 25 weeks, weighing 1 lb., 1 oz., and spent five months in the Novant NICU before finally coming home. Now, J and Alexis are turning their gratitude into action by donating a portion of the event’s food and beer sales to the Novant Hemby NICU.

The celebration runs June 14th from 2–6 p.m. at Lower Left Brewing. Donations can be made here. To find Benny’s Bodega’s weekly schedule, follow them at @eatbennysbodega or visit their website.

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