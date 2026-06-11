Father, daughter duo showcase power of open communication

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Opioid misuse continues to impact families across our community, and one of the most powerful tools we have is open, judgment-free conversation - especially between parents and teens. Knowing how to use Narcan, a life-saving overdose reversal medication, is also critical and people should treat it like CPR: something everyone should feel comfortable with in an emergency.

QC Life host Jana Angel spoke with pharmacist Vimal Patel and his daughter, Khushi Patel, a member of the Gaston County Teen Action Council, about how they’re working to help break the stigma and educate others. They emphasized the importance of parents staying supportive and approachable, and teens understanding the risks, standing firm in their choices, and not giving in to peer pressure.

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