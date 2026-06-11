Gaston Together’s Just Call Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gaston Together is a nonprofit serving Gaston County that partners with Gaston County Public Health to expand prevention, education, and resource programs funded by the opioid settlement. Their goal is to make Narcan as common and comfortable as CPR, so more people feel prepared to help when it matters most.

One of their key efforts is the Just Call Program, designed to make conversations about substance use disorder and mental health more approachable and to give people the tools to act in an emergency. The program teaches participants what naloxone (Narcan) is, how to use it, when to call 911, and where to find mental health and substance use resources.

Trainings are offered to everyone from middle school students to senior citizens and Gaston Together also provides sessions for businesses, government employees, and nonprofit organizations across the community. These programs are available at no cost.

Gaston Together offers a quick online training at GastonTogether.org that takes just 10–15 minutes and covers the basics of these life-saving steps.

To learn more visit gastongov.com.

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