Save big at National Outlet Shopping Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Get ready for a major shopping holiday: National Outlet Shopping Day, a four-day celebration packed with savings. With more than 6,000 deals nationwide, outlet shopping is already a great value but this event adds even more discounts, giveaways, and fun in-store experiences.

Locally, you can shop the deals at any Simon property, including Concord Mills and Charlotte Premium Outlets, happening June 11–14. At Charlotte Premium Outlets, shoppers can also enjoy extra activities like kids art projects and if you spend $250 or more, you’ll receive a free fashion sketch. Over at Concord Mills, if you spend $250 or more, you can get a free personalized hat. Many stores are offering big discounts (some up to 30% off your entire purchase). They also have free golf cart shuttles to help get you to and from the parking lot.

If you sign up for Simon Plus, you can unlock access to exclusive deals and giveaways. For more details, visit: nationaloutletshoppingday-2026hub.splashthat.com.

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