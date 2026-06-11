Attorney Jana K. Jones shares why a consultation is the best first step and explains key custody basics when children are involved.

What to know before you file for divorce

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Divorce is never easy, which is why it’s important to have the right people in your corner. QC Life host Jorge Andres is joined by attorney Jana K. Jones of the Law Office of Jana K. Jones PLLC.

If you’re considering divorce, start with a consultation. During that meeting, you’ll get the information you need, learn about your attorney’s approach and experience, understand how the law applies to your situation, and leave with a clearer path forward.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed, remember: knowledge is power. The best way to move forward is to find a strong attorney you trust and get to work.

To learn more, call 704-275-3505 or visit LawOfficeOfJKJ.com.

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