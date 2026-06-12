Buddha Bee Apiary brings backyard beekeeping to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Buddha Bee Apiary is a turnkey beekeeping service that installs a honey bee hive on your property and professionally manages it year-round, with hives across the NC Triangle and now Charlotte. Founded in 2019, Buddha Bee takes care of everything - you don’t need any experience or equipment. Bees bring humans and nature together part honey, part education, all community.

The sweetest perk is that you keep all the honey: once a year, Buddha Bee harvests the hive and bottles honey made from bees foraging right in your neighborhood so every jar reflects the season and the street it came from. If you’re worried about stings, Buddha Bee says foraging honey bees are generally docile and focused on flowers, with hives sited thoughtfully and provide guidance for sharing the space.

To learn more visit buddhabeeapiary.com and follow @buddhabeeapiary.

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