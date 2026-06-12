Gaston County Narcan vending machines

These life-saving vending machines provide 24/7 access to Narcan and other critical resources, making a real difference in our community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel met up with Justin Greer, Gaston County EMS lieutenant to learn more about the life saving vending machines that are making a real difference in our community.

These machines provide 24/7 access to Narcan, the lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose. They’re available to everyone and completely anonymous — no identifying questions, no judgment, and no stigma. Everyone should have Narcan.

The machines also include fentanyl test strip kits, safe sex kits, and hygiene kits. There’s no limit on how often you can visit or how many supplies you can take.

Locations:

Highland Health Center: 609 N. Highland St., Gastonia

Phoenix Counseling Center: 2505 Gaston Memorial Dr., Gastonia

Gaston County EMS Station 7: 1124 S. Main St., Mount Holly

To learn more, visit: gastongov.com.

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