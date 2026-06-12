Grad party planning made simple

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Laurie Blasko and Lauren Strom from Monarch Event Planning join QC Life to share tips for hosting a standout graduation party focusing on interactive, guest-friendly experiences and memorable activities (including the growing trend of joint parties with best friends).

They suggest thoughtful touches like an audio guest book to save messages forever, easy crowd-pleasers like a taco bar, charcuterie, or an ice cream bar, and décor that doubles as favors such as living plants as centerpieces. For a personal touch, incorporate throwback photos (like first-day-of-school pics), and consider digital invitations for a simple option.

To learn more, visit monarcheventplanning.com and follow @monarcheventsnc.

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