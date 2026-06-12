CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel and WBTV’s Alex Giles are in Gaston County for Opioid Action Day, speaking with community leaders and students about the opioid crisis and spotlighting local resources that support the road from crisis to recovery.

Cooper Largent and Mahi Patel from The Gaston County Teen Action Council join QC Life to continue the conversation on removing judgment, having honest conversations, and sharing practical knowledge about Narcan and safety. Narcan is a lifesaving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, and it’s something everyone should have and know how to use - just like CPR.

Summer safety: Opioid Action Day in Gaston County Brandon Miller with Gaston County EMS shares simple steps for administering Narcan and reminds the community that GEMS is here to help anyone in need.

Brandon Miller with Gaston County EMS tells the community that Narcan is easy to administer and won’t harm someone if they don’t need it - lay the person flat on their back, spray it into a nostril, then call 911.

Summer safety: Opioid Action Day in Gaston County Gaston County DA Travis Page says the Good Samaritan Law protects 911 callers during overdoses, and Recovery Court offers a path to recovery.

Travis Page, Gaston County’s district attorney, explains North Carolina’s Good Samaritan Law, which protects people who call 911 during a suspected overdose even if drug paraphernalia is present. It’s treated as a medical emergency, not a crime. That protection can be the difference between life and death, and the priority is always saving lives. Gaston County also has a Recovery Court program to help non-violent offenders with long-term substance use find a structured path to sobriety and support.

Summer safety: Opioid Action Day in Gaston County Mariam Raja and Eliana Engmann from The Gaston County Teen Action Council join QC Life to bust myths about Narcan.

Mariam Raja and Eliana Engmann from The Gaston County Teen Action Council also join QC Life to bust common myths about Narcan. The Teen Action Council is a youth leadership group through Gaston County Department of Health & Human Services that empowers teens to promote and advocate for evidence-based health education and teen-friendly services in schools and the community.

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Summer safety in Gaston County: YMCA programs Parker Wheeler and Zoey Adams highlight programs at the Warlick Family YMCA and how the Y helps teens stay healthy, make friends, and build leadership skills.

With school out and summer safety top of mind, QC Life is at the Warlick Family YMCA to spotlight the programs and activities available for all ages. Parker Wheeler and Zoey Adams share how the Y has helped them stay healthy, make friends and memories, and gain leadership and job opportunities - showing why the YMCA is a true hub for the community.

To learn more about resources and programs in Gaston County, visit gastongov.com.

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