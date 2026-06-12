Vaulted Oak Brewing celebrates anniversary week

Vaulted Oak Brewing is marking five years with five special releases and a full week of nightly events.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Vaulted Oak Brewing is celebrating its anniversary with a special 5 Years, 5 Beers lineup, featuring: Coffee Blonde, Sliced 3 Ways Shandy, Under the Water Tower Runner’s Ale, a 6.8% Anniversary IPA, and a Pineapple Seltzer.

The party runs all week with something happening every night. Highlights include Trivia Night (June 9), Jon G’s BBQ (June 10), Music Bingo (June 11), Free Karaoke (June 12), and live music June 13–14 with Mason & Reid, Grabthar’s Hammer, and Ellie Morgan.

Vaulted Oak also hosts community-driven monthly events like Pints & Puzzles, Yappy Hour, Mahjong, and dog adoption events, plus it’s a go-to hub for nonprofit and local organization gatherings. They are located close to the coliseum, making it an easy pre or post-event stop. For more information visit

To view their full schedule follow @vaultedoakbrewing and visit vaultedoakbrewing.com.

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