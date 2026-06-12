Why you’re more irritable in summer than you think you should be

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ashley Mangione, Executive Functioning Coach & ADHD Specialist joins QC Life with insight into summer irritability. Summer comes with big expectations of relaxation, ease but real life doesn’t pause. Work still needs to get done, homes still need to run, kids still need rides and meals, and vacations still take planning. When summer doesn’t match the vibe we think it’s supposed to have, that disconnect often shows up as irritability.

The bigger issue is that when structure disappears, everything turns into a decision and decision fatigue adds up fast. With kids home, the household gets louder, schedules get interrupted, and the snack supply vanishes overnight, all while your professional demands keep moving. The fix isn’t a rigid over-planned summer, it’s a supported one: keep a few simple anchors (like a loose meal routine and a quick weekly planning check-in), and build freedom around those so summer actually feels restful.

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