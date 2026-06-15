Find your perfect wedding dress J. Major’s Bridal Boutique

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s wedding season, which means the search is on for the perfect dress. J. Major’s Bridal Boutique is one of Charlotte’s remaining independent bridal shops and the longest-standing in the community, serving brides for more than 42 years. With decades of trust behind them, they offer a curated selection of beautiful gowns to help you find the one that feels made for your day.

J. Major’s carries a wide range of designers and styles, so there’s truly something for everyone. Even better, you’ll work with a team that has a deep understanding of every gown and can even create something entirely new if you’re looking for a custom look. Each dress is hand-selected to make sure brides have the best options in the boutique.

To learn more, visit Jmajors.com, call 704-372-0082, or stop by 1900 South Blvd, #150, Charlotte, NC.

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