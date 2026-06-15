Set your new driver up for safety from day one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You want the right advice and the right people in your corner when it comes to legal matters and Stewart Law Offices is here to help.

To protect your family when your teen starts driving, start with the basics: teach them yourself and consider hiring a professional driving instructor, it can make a huge difference in confidence and safety. Cut distractions by putting phones away, setting a playlist before you leave, and using settings that block texting and calls while driving. As a parent, follow the rules for their permitted driving hours and remember that experience is what builds better drivers over time. Most importantly, lead by example every time you’re in the car.

Stewart Law Offices are Located at:

2427 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte NC

Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC

To learn more visit www.stewartlawoffices.net.

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