Keep your tomatoes thriving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - How you treat your tomatoes now in June will determine how well you’ll be enjoying them in July. One issue to watch for is a calcium deficiency: if you see a beautiful tomato and flip it over to find a black, scab-like spot on the bottom, that’s a sign your plant isn’t getting the calcium it needs. Sara notes that the condition starts at the roots, so it’s all about building up a healthy root system so plants stay strong and healthy.

The best thing you can do is keep watering consistent. A soaker hose with a timer is ideal. Watering twice a day at the same time helps establish that baseline consistency, and if it rains you can adjust as needed. Fertilizer can also help, and you can even save egg shells and sprinkle them into the soil since tomatoes love them.

You can find Sara Rubens book, “A Love Letter for the Garden Centered Life,” anywhere you can find books online. To learn more, visit www.seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary.

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