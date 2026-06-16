A night of networking and empowerment: Your story is your strategy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re ready to grow your network with supportive, like-minded women, the Ladies Lifestyle Network is for you. Ladies Lifestyle Network is a community for personal development, empowerment, and networking. At each monthly event, you’ll find curated speakers, local businesses, and a percentage of every ticket donated to a local charity.

This month’s social event is especially exciting, featuring Jana Angel, our very own QC Life host. She’ll be speaking on “Your Story is Your Strategy: Getting Media Attention Through Lived Experience” on Wednesday, June 24 from 5:30–8:00 p.m. at Heist Brewery in NoDa. Jana will talk about the current climate of storytelling and how to leverage your personal story and lived experience to gain media attention. She will also share how to translate your expertise and experience to an ever-changing audience.

A portion of ticket sales will be donated directly to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control. Get your tickets here: www.ladieslifestylenetwork.com and follow @ladieslifestylenetwork. Use code JANA10 for 10% off.

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