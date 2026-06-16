Rock Hill Pride Festival week-long celebration

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Brian Ballard joins QC Life to share all the details about the upcoming Rock Hill Pride Festival. Rock Hill Pride started in 2021 with just a few events and 30 vendors. In the past few years, it has grown into more than 12 official events and over 150 vendors at the outdoor festival, drawing about 20K people. It’s sponsored by the community, for the community - no big corporate sponsors, only local businesses who are not afraid to show support for queer folks and their allies.

This year also marks the second year of Pride Prom for queer youth and their allies. Rock Hill Pride is a grassroots festival solely supported by the community, for the community, with local businesses and individuals who believe in equality for everyone and they’re proud to show it. In their sixth year, Rock Hill Pride is a week-long celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies in Rock Hill and the surrounding area, providing a safe space for you to be you with Pride.

The events run from June 14-20th. To learn more visit cdmercantile.com/rock-hill-pride.

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