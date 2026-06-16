Theatre Charlotte’s Penguin Project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Penguin Project is a powerful program that creates meaningful theatre opportunities for young artists with learning challenges and developmental or physical disabilities. Lisa Blanton, Managing Director of Theatre Charlotte, joins QC Life to share how this special initiative helps students step into the spotlight.

In The Penguin Project, participating artists known as “Penguins” take on lead roles in a full-scale musical production, supported every step of the way by a peer mentor. These mentors provide guidance, encouragement, and friendship throughout rehearsals and performances, helping create an inclusive environment where every performer can thrive. The program reinforces an important message: a disability should never limit a child’s ability to participate fully in life’s experiences.

The Penguin Project Foundation is a national program, and Theatre Charlotte is proud to be home to North Carolina’s first chapter. This season, they’re producing their second Penguin Project show, “Seussical the Musical, Jr.”, with performances beginning June 18. To learn more visit www.theatrecharlotte.org and follow @theatrechar.

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