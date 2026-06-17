Celebrating the brotherhood of fatherhood

The Queen City Dads are having a local Father’s Eve celebration inviting Charlotte dads to come together the Saturday before Father’s Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Justin Knapik, co-founder and organizer of the Queen City Dads Group, joins QC Life to share how local dads can celebrate Father’s Day weekend with a special tradition: Father’s Eve. Held every year on the Saturday before Father’s Day, the event is designed to recognize dads and celebrate fatherhood in a fun, meaningful way.

The Queen City Dads Group is partnering with Father’s Eve, a nationwide organization focused on honoring fathers, and this year marks the 9th consecutive year the group has hosted a local celebration. All Charlotte-area dads are invited to join the in-person event at Top Golf (Southwest location) and take part in the nationwide “Toast to Fatherhood” at 8 p.m. local time, bringing dads together across the country in one shared moment.

To learn more about upcoming meet-ups visit queencitydadsgroup.com and follow @queencitydadsgroup.

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