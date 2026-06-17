Juneteenth at the Gantt returns with art, music, film, and community fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Harvey B. Gantt Center invites the community to celebrate Juneteenth at the Gantt 2026 on June 19th from 12–4 p.m., honoring the spirit of freedom through art, music, and connection. The museum will be open during regular hours, with opportunities to explore the current exhibition “Beyond Boundaries: Black Abstraction in the Elliott and Kimberly Perry Collection”, along with guided tours at 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. that highlight both the exhibition and the Gantt’s history.

Throughout the afternoon, guests can enjoy the Soul Bistro food truck outside, a Juneteenth-themed community book club and pop-up with Archive CLT in the Museum Store, and a vendor marketplace featuring local makers on the third-floor mezzanine.

Families can also take part in kids’ arts and crafts, face painting, and the MODA digital arts studio experience, plus a film screening of “Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom”, a live painting activation, and music with DJ Micki Blends. The day also includes a panel discussion on the history of Juneteenth and concludes with a finale performance, “A Sign of the Times,” honoring the legacy of the African Diaspora.

To learn more visit ganttcenter.org and follow @hbganttcenter.

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