Keeping pets safe this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Animal Care and Control has been receiving a lot of calls about pets being left in cars, and the reminder is urgent: never leave your pet in a parked vehicle even for a minute. Temperatures rise fast, and even with the windows cracked, it can still become dangerously hot. If you see an animal in a car that appears to be in distress, call 911 immediately.

Shelters are also overwhelmed right now, there are zero open dog kennels, and it’s especially busy this time of year. With space critically limited, space-related euthanasia is imminent, and the at-risk list may need to expand. If you can help, consider a staycation, adopt, foster, volunteer, or share posts to get pets seen.

Learn more at AnimalcareClt.org and follow @animal_CLT.

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