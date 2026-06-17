Watch for World Cup ticket and travel scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - As major U.S. cities prepare to welcome thousands of visitors for international soccer matches this summer, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is urging fans to stay alert for scams targeting travelers, ticket buyers, and event attendees. The first matches kick off in the United States on June 12, 2026, with visitors expected from across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and around the world creating the kind of high-excitement environment scammers love to exploit through fake ticket offers and too-good-to-be-true travel deals.

BBB says reports are already showing losses tied to fake ticket sales, undelivered merchandise, and scammers posing as event organizers, sponsors, or volunteer coordinators. BBB recommends buying tickets only from authorized sellers, researching lodging and travel providers before booking, avoiding risky payments, using a credit card when possible for added protection, and checking businesses at BBB.org before making purchases or reservations.

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