Your guide to summer at Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium is rolling out new, data-driven traffic patterns around Uptown to improve event-day flow and safety.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Concert season is underway at Bank of America Stadium, and it’s shaping up to be a record year with seven major shows, including Chris Stapleton, AC/DC, and two-night runs with Usher and Chris Brown.

Soccer is also front and center, following an electric USMNT match with more than 57,000 fans in attendance. Next up, the MLS All-Star Game arrives at the end of July, and stadium leaders hope Charlotte FC supporters show up in force to once again prove Charlotte is a true soccer city.

With the busy schedule bringing more people into Uptown, teams are rolling out a new, data-driven traffic effort the most in-depth study of event-day movement around the stadium in more than 30 years. Fans will see updated traffic patterns around Morehead & Mint, Church & Third, and Graham & Mint. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and use navigation apps for real-time road closure routing.

Event-day traffic, parking, and transit details are available at bankofamericastadium.com and follow @bofastadium.

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