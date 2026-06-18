Climb, zip, and explore: Summer adventure at the Greensboro Science Center

From climbing and zipping through the trees to meeting red pandas and tigers, the Greensboro Science Center is packed with all-day summer fun.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Greensboro Science Center is serving up big summer adventure with Skywild and Flyway. Skywild is the Science Center’s treetop adventure course where you can climb, leap, and zip through the trees across 60+ elements, with multiple difficulty levels that make it fun for first-timers and thrill-seekers alike.

The minimum age is 8, no experience is needed, and the experience lasts about two hours. They provide all the gear, and staff are on-site to guide you and make sure you have everything you need. Plus, the Flyway experience at the Science Center includes a zip line where you can soar over the lake.

There’s plenty more to explore while you’re at the Greensboro Science Center, including the 22-acre zoo with animals like tigers, red pandas, and lemurs, plus an aquarium featuring sharks and other ocean life.

Learn more at GreensboroScience.org.

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