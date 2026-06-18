Senior TLC supports local seniors and caregivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Senior TLC is all about supporting the community, and its services are designed to help older adults stay safe, connected, and cared for. At the Senior TLC Social Center, seniors can spend the day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoying a full schedule of activities like cornhole, pool tables, bingo, movies, and lounge time - plus a hot meal and snacks. The center also makes it easier to manage health needs, with the ability to visit a doctor and receive therapy while there.

For those who need help at home, Senior TLC offers in-home support including errands, light housekeeping, medication reminders, meal prep, and hands-on assistance like help with bathing and dressing. Just as importantly, the team provides support for caregivers, helping families care for loved ones without feeling like they have to do it alone.

Senior TLC is making a real difference in the senior community. Learn more at seniortlc.org/qc or call 980-308-0858.

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