Supplement stacking 101

Supplement stacking can be overwhelming, but choosing the right supplements and using them safely builds a healthier routine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Registered dietitian Matt Dengler, owner of RxRD Nutrition joins QC Life to help viewers cut through the noise around supplement stacks by focusing on what’s most practical and most evidence-based.

His message is simple: food first, supplements second. Supplements can help fill gaps, but they shouldn’t replace a balanced diet, and needs vary from person to person. Stacks can be tailored to specific goals like muscle and performance or better sleep. For muscle support, options like whey protein and creatine can complement resistance training, while a B-complex may help support energy metabolism. For sleep and recovery, magnesium glycinate, melatonin, and ashwagandha are commonly used, but quality matters.

Note that This segment is for educational purposes only and isn’t medical advice, please consult your provider before beginning a supplement routine.

To learn more visit www.rxrdnutrition.com and follow @rxrdnutrition.

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