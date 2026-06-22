Charlotte comedians finding the funny in the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you have ever been confused in a Charlotte parking garage or frustrated in traffic on I-77, Alex King and Sean Kett have already written the joke. The two Charlotte-based stand-up comedians met about a year and a half ago and instantly clicked over a shared sense of humor. Since then, they’ve been producing live shows across the city, staying as involved in the local comedy scene as possible and growing a loyal following by poking fun at the everyday quirks Charlotte residents know all too well.

Beyond the stage, Alex and Sean have expanded their reach through online content, connecting with audiences who may not make it to a show but can relate to their humor on social media.

The best way to keep up with their live events and latest content is to follow them on social media. If you’re looking for a night out, catch them live at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius on August 27th. For tickets visit cainarts.org and follow @alexkingcomedy and @sean_kett_comedy.