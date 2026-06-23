Clean your makeup brushes

Cleaning your brushes is a simple habit that helps your makeup apply better and keeps your skin healthier.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you own makeup brushes but rarely (or never) clean them, you’re not alone and it might be the reason your makeup isn’t applying the way you want. Charlotte makeup artist Caitlyn Dominic, owner of Makeup by Caitlyn Michelle, joins QC Life to share why brush cleaning matters and a simple method anyone can do at home to keep both your skin and your tools hygienic.

Caitlyn says dirty brushes hold onto old product, oils, bacteria, and dead skin cells, which can lead to breakouts, clogged pores, and irritation. They can also affect your final look, causing makeup to appear patchy, streaky, or cakey. Ideally, brushes should be washed once a week, but even once a month is better than nothing.

Her easy routine: use lukewarm water and a gentle cleanser (or Dawn dish soap), swirl the bristles in your palm, and rinse until the water runs clear. Then reshape the bristles and lay brushes flat to dry (never upright, since water can loosen the glue in the ferrule). A brush cleaner like Cinema Secrets can also help between deep cleans.

To learn more visit caitlynmichelle.com and follow @makeupbycaitlyn.

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