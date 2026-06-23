Data-driven women’s healing and wellness

Ebony Women Health Corp. is hosting a Black maternal wellness brunch and launching an AI platform to turn community stories into actionable health insights.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Neshé Conley, founder and CEO of Ebony Women Health Corp., is creating space for Black mothers and families to be supported, heard, and valued especially in a maternal health system where Black women continue to face some of the highest rates of complications and poor health outcomes. Traditional data often fails to capture the full story behind those numbers. As a public health professional and maternal health advocate, she created Ebony Women Health Corp. to ensure women of color are not only counted but heard.

Honoring Her Journey: Healing, Strength, and Black Maternal Wellness Brunch, is a sacred space dedicated to celebrating Black mothers, survivors, caregivers, advocates, and community members while prioritizing healing, wellness, and connection. The brunch will feature storytelling, wellness experiences, community resources, inspiring speakers, and meaningful conversations centered on Black maternal wellness.

Ebony Women Health Corp. is also introducing BlakNexis, an AI-driven storytelling and health-informed data platform that combines surveys with personal narratives to uncover patterns and turn lived experiences into actionable insights.

To learn more about Ebony Women Health Corp. and register for the brunch visit ebonywomenhc.com and follow @_nesheconley.mph.ches.

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