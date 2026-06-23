Find your inner ballerina with Glolistic Fitness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - J’rai Whitfield, owner and founder of Glolistic Fitness, joins QC Life to talk about finding your inner ballerina. Whether you’re an experienced dancer or a complete beginner, ballet is a fun, meaningful way to move your body and an art form she believes everyone should get to experience, regardless of age, background, or body type. Her mission is to challenge stereotypes in ballet and remind adults that we deserve whimsical experiences and that it’s never too late to try something new.

J’rai also travels the world performing ballet for special events like graduations, gender reveals, baby showers, and weddings. She’s currently teaching a beginner-friendly Adult Ballet Class - June’s class is already sold out, and she’s excited to announce the next one is July 31st from 6–7 PM. Details are available at GlolisticFitness.com and follow @glolisticfitness.

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