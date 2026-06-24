9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: June 26-28, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big stars in Charlotte: Alex Warren and Matt Rife, plus a Pokemon Market.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of June 26-28, 2026.

Alex Warren (Spectrum Center), Friday 7:30 p.m.: This isn’t a “Fever Dream,” Alex Warren is back in the Queen City with his “Finding Family on the Road” tour. Topping the charts with breakout hit “Ordinary” and in anticipation of his sophomore album “Wildchild,” his latest tour is selling out arenas across the country. Arrive early to catch special guest Noah Cyrus. Tickets start at $79.85.

Charlotte Knights vs. Rochester Red Wings (Truist Field), through Sunday: Sounds like a good weekend to head to the ballpark with double the fireworks. On Friday, catch the Sweet Teas Shirt Giveaway and the Friday Fireworks, and then come back Saturday for even more fireworks. On Sunday, bring your four-legged friend to Truist Field for Bark in the Ballpark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Charlotte Anime (Charlotte Convention Center), Saturday & Sunday: Rescheduled from January: Anime fans, you’re in luck because there’s a brand-new convention in town. Big Charlotte Anime is heading to the Charlote Convention Center for a weekend packed with vendors, panels and celebrity guests. Meet some of your favorite voice over actors including Dante Basco, Erika Henningson, Ryan Colt Levy and so much more. The convention is open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend passes are $60 with single day, VIP and children’s passes available.

Pokemon Market (Park Expo Center), Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Gotta catch them all. Join fans from across the country for a celebration of all things Pokemon. From trading carts to hard-to-find merch, the market has everything for both avid fans and casual collectors. Browse from over 300 tables where you can buy, sell, trade and collect. Admission is free.

Summer Soul Juneteenth Festival (Tryon St., Uptown Charlotte), Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Head to Uptown Charlotte this Saturday for a block party to celebrate Summer and Juneteenth. You’ll find a Black vendor market, some of the best food trucks around, live music and DJs, games and activities for the kids. Admission is free.

Pride in the Park (Mint Museum Randolph), Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.: Embrace the diversity and acceptance that makes Charlotte so great at Pride in the Park. Whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or an ally, this celebration brings the community together with live music, art, food and an inclusive dance party. This year’s headliners include Aakosha Bentley, Ivan Jay, Ishon Da Realest and more.

Matt Rife (Spectrum Center), Sunday 7 p.m.: You’ve probably seen him on TikTok with his incredible audience interaction work, now check him out live at the Spectrum Center. Matt Rife’s “Stay Golden World Tour” is making a stop right here in Charlotte for an evening that will definitely have you rolling in laughter. The last time Matt Rife came to Charlotte, he recorded his Netflix special “Lucid – A Crowd Work Special.” Tickets start at $59.

ADVERTISEMENT

Summer Pops: Celebrate America (Symphony Park), Sunday 8:15 p.m.: Get ready to celebrate freedom with a salute to our country with songs performed live by the Charlotte Symphony. It’s the final concert for Summer Pops and you won’t want to miss this Charlotte tradition. The North State Grass will kick things off, followed by the Charlotte Symphony and then an epic fireworks finale. WBTV’s First Alert Weather is the official weather partner of Summer Pops. Admission is $18 for adults, $5 for youth 13-18, free for children 12 and under, prices are higher at the gate.

Charlotte Squawks (Booth Playhouse), final weekend: If you love Charlotte, you’ll love the 21st anniversary of Charlotte Squawks. From pop culture to politics, sports and everything in between, Charlotte Squawks will get you laughing with musical parodies and laugh out loud skits with some of the biggest stories only Charlotte can tell from the last year. Tickets start at $39.76.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.